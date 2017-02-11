Recent news:

Aspen CEO very, very confident about future

Laura Board 10 February 2017

Aspen CEO Chris O'Kane said the company was still confident about its standalone future after its insurance operations pushed it into the red in the fourth quarter.

On an earnings call after the group's fourth-quarter results, Macquarie analyst Amit Kumar asked O'Kane if the time had come for Aspen to "look at alternatives" given its size, including a potential sale of the company, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript.

O'Kane said: "The company is very, very confident indeed about its...

