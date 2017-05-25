Recent news:

Aspen appoints Aman as chief risk officer

Laura Board 25 May 2017

Aspen has appointed Tim Aman as group chief risk officer to fill the vacancy left by Richard Thornton.

Aman joined Aspen in February, before which he was principal and founder of Broctuary, a Florida-based consultancy specialising in actuarial, broking and risk management.

He served as chief risk officer at Montpelier for eight years before that, having previously been managing director for Guy Carpenter's global accounts and Latin America and Caribbean reinsurance broking teams. He also had a stint as actuarial...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership