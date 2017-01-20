Recent news:

Asia insurance rates to continue slide: Aon

Matthew Neill 20 January 2017

Insurance rates in Asia are set to remain on a downward trajectory in 2017 due to the combination of abundant capacity, the benign catastrophe environment and positive underwriting results in 2016, according to Aon Risk Solutions.

In the broker's Asia Market Review for 2017, released today, Geoff Lambrou, Aon Risk Solutions' Singapore chairman and head of specialty broking in Asia, said the outlook for buyers in 2017 was positive across most classes, even in challenged lines such as credit default...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership