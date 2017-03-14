Recent news:

Ascot lures away AIG political risk underwriter

Laura Board 14 March 2017

Ascot has hired its new head of political risk from founding investor and former owner AIG.

The Lloyd's (re)insurer said Ray Antes will join on 1 June as executive underwriter with responsibility for the political risk team.

He joins from AIG Europe, where he was senior vice president and his responsibilities included global profit centre manager and chief underwriter for the political risk division.

In a short statement Ascot CEO Andrew Brooks said Antes had a "preeminent position in the...

