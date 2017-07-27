Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 July 2017

Ascot hires former AIG executive Wolyniec for new MGA

Laura Board 27 July 2017

Ascot is forming a standalone MGA and has hired a former AIG strategy head to develop the platform and oversee potential acquisitions.

The Lloyd's carrier announced the MGA plan seven months after the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) completed its $1.1bn takeover of the business.

Under the new owner Ascot has hired Greg Wolyniec, who will become head of global strategy on 31 July.

He joins Ascot after more than six years at AIG, where he was most recently...

