Recent news:

Ascot Group names Currie executive chairman

Bernard Goyder 28 June 2017

Bermuda-based Ascot Group has appointed former RenaissanceRe CEO Neill Currie as executive chairman.

Ascot said today that Currie's tenure in the newly created role began on 21 June.

Currie co-founded RenaissanceRe in 1993, and was CEO of the reinsurer from 2005 until his retirement in 2013.

Ascot noted that Currie has a mandate to expand the company through organic growth, strategic investments and acquisitions.

Currie will work alongside Ascot CEO Andrew Brooks.

Ascot Group is the holding company that owns...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership