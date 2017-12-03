Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 December 2017

Search archive

Asbestos losses mount while new claims ebb: AM Best

Ted Bunker 30 November 2017

Asbestos remains a persistent source of industry losses, with an estimated $13bn funding gap between the $100bn projected total liability for the US P&C industry and the $87bn paid out or reserved through last year, according to AM Best data.

In 2016, two one-time settlements pushed the paid loss total above average, AM Best said today in a report on asbestos and environmental liabilities for commercial, personal and P&C reinsurance lines.

The total paid on asbestos claims rose to $3.2bn,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π