Recent news:

Asbestos losses mount while new claims ebb: AM Best

Ted Bunker 30 November 2017

Asbestos remains a persistent source of industry losses, with an estimated $13bn funding gap between the $100bn projected total liability for the US P&C industry and the $87bn paid out or reserved through last year, according to AM Best data.

In 2016, two one-time settlements pushed the paid loss total above average, AM Best said today in a report on asbestos and environmental liabilities for commercial, personal and P&C reinsurance lines.



The total paid on asbestos claims rose to $3.2bn,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership