11 March 2017

Asbestos claims and class-action reforms pass House

Dan Ascher 10 March 2017

The US House of Representatives has passed a bill that would increase transparency relating to asbestos trusts and clamp down on spurious class-action claims.

The Fairness in Class Action Litigation and Furthering Asbestos Claims Transparency Act would increase the reporting burden for trusts set up to fund damage claims from mesothelioma victims. The fibrous mineral can cause the fatal disease.

The so-called FACT Act would also raise the bar for plaintiff lawyers asking a federal court for class certification and...

