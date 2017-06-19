Recent news:

Arrowhead General Insurance Agency acquires TriCoast

Lucy Jones 19 June 2017

Brown & Brown-owned Arrowhead General Insurance Agency has added a small earthquake and hurricane insurance agency TriCoast Insurance to the group, the company announced.

TriCoast has annual net revenues of $2.4mn and was led by Craig Justice.

The agency will become a part of Arrowhead, operating under the leadership of Arrowhead executive vice president Steve Bouker with Justice continuing to work for the firm.

"Arrowhead's backing and support allowed me to leverage my contacts and experience to deliver high quality...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership