Arma Underwriting gets regulatory green light

Asta-backed Lloyd's coverholder Arma Underwriting has
received regulatory approval for its Dubai-based operation, the
company announced today.
Arma received in-principle approval from the Dubai Financial
Services Authority (DFSA) on 19 February, and has now been granted
full approval by both the DFSA and Lloyd's to begin operations
in the territory.
In a statement Asta said Arma will initially focus its Middle East and Africa regional underwriting on property lines, including terrorism and jewellers' block, as well as liabilities, energy, personal...
