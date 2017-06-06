Recent news:

Arma Underwriting gets regulatory green light

Matthew Neill 6 June 2017

Asta-backed Lloyd's coverholder Arma Underwriting has received regulatory approval for its Dubai-based operation, the company announced today.



Arma received in-principle approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) on 19 February, and has now been granted full approval by both the DFSA and Lloyd's to begin operations in the territory.



In a statement Asta said Arma will initially focus its Middle East and Africa regional underwriting on property lines, including terrorism and jewellers' block, as well as liabilities, energy, personal...

