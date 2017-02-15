Arig swings into black for 2016

Bahrain reinsurer Arab Insurance Group (Arig) swung into the black in 2016 as its underwriting operations returned to profit and investment income rose.
Bahrain- and Dubai-listed Arig did not disclose full fourth quarter figures but said it made a net profit in that period of $5.8mn, compared with a net loss of $5.8mn a year earlier. Fourth quarter gross written premiums more than doubled from $7.8mn to $18mn, it added.
For the full year, Arig made a net profit of...
