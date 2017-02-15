Recent news:

Arig swings into black for 2016

Laura Board 15 February 2017

Bahrain reinsurer Arab Insurance Group (Arig) swung into the black in 2016 as its underwriting operations returned to profit and investment income rose.

Bahrain- and Dubai-listed Arig did not disclose full fourth quarter figures but said it made a net profit in that period of $5.8mn, compared with a net loss of $5.8mn a year earlier. Fourth quarter gross written premiums more than doubled from $7.8mn to $18mn, it added.

For the full year, Arig made a net profit of...

