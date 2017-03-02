Recent news:

Arig reinsurance unit granted DIFC licence

Charlie Thomas 2 March 2017

Bahrain reinsurer Arab Insurance Group (Arig) has received a licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority to operate its wholly owned new reinsurance subsidiary Arig Insurance Management (DIFC) Limited (AIM).

AIM will mainly focus on facultative specialty lines with underwriting authority from Arig.

Arig also announced the appointment of Jehan Dias as senior executive officer to lead the business. Dias is a Swiss national with more than 14 years in reinsurance. Prior to joining Arig he served as head of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership