Ariel Re CFO to depart as Argo takeover beds in

Fiona Robertson 18 May 2017

Ariel Re's chief financial officer Angus Ayliffe is set to leave the reinsurer at the end of June, The Insurance Insider understands.

Ayliffe had worked at Ariel Re since its 2005 launch, becoming CFO in 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Ariel closed its $235mn sale to Argo in February this year, marking the carrier's fourth ownership change in the past five years.

Argo said it expected to realise $15mn of savings after the acquisition by cutting about 20 percent...

