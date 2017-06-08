Recent news:

Ariana Grande and Take That to lodge terrorism claims

Bernard Goyder and Adam McNestrie 8 June 2017

Lloyd's insurers Brit and Talbot jointly provide terrorism cover to Ariana Grande, the singer whose concert in Manchester was attacked in a suicide bombing last month, The Insurance Insider understands.

Grande cancelled tour dates in London, Antwerp, Lodz, Frankfurt and Zurich after the attack on 22 May, with market sources provisionally estimating the pending claim, to be paid to her promoter, at £300,000 ($387,000).

Pop band Take That, which also had to postpone gigs in the aftermath of the Manchester...

