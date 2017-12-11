Recent news:

ArgoGlobal hires energy underwriter from Munich Re

John Hewitt Jones 11 December 2017

Lloyd's insurer ArgoGlobal has bolstered its energy team with the appointment of Elizabeth Mitchell as onshore energy underwriter, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Mitchell takes up the role with immediate effect and reports to Jodi Davenport, class underwriter for onshore and downstream energy.

She joins the Lloyd's arm of Argo Group from the position of oil and gas underwriter at Munich Re, prior to which she was an assistant underwriter for renewable energy at GCube Underwriting Limited. Mitchell began her...

