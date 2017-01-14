Recent news:

Argo replaces Aspen on $150mn Brownstone programme

David Bull 13 January 2017

Argo has taken over from Aspen as underwriter of Brownstone Insurance Agency's circa $150mn New York residential real estate programme, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, Argo began underwriting the programme on the admitted paper of its US insurance platform in December 2016.

It is thought that New York-based managing general agency Brownstone - which was launched by John Cassara in the 1970s - sought a replacement for Aspen last year, instructing its broker Willis Re to find new capacity in late summer.

Argo is understood to have shown an appetite to get the deal done quickly as it saw the programme as a good fit for its portfolio, which was previously relatively underweight to Northeast exposures.

Argo and Aspen are believed to have both worked with the New York regulator to transition the programme.

Brownstone effectively distributes the property and general liability programme as a wholesaler to retail agents.

The programme taken on by Argo is thought to have been restructured to reduce the level of heavy mercantile risks and create a more vanilla portfolio.

It is thought to amount to around of $150mn of premium on an annualised basis, although the portfolio does include a portion of multi-year policies.

The programme is being underwritten as part of Argo's US specialty programmes division headed by Andrew Borst.

Sources have suggested an additional carrier is being sought to write the tougher-to-place exposures.

Aspen signed up as the underwriter for Brownstone's New York programme in a partnership that came into effect on 1 September 2011.

Former Aspen executive vice president Tom Muller is understood to have run the account before retiring from the carrier in August 2015, when Dominick Tassone took over as its head of programmes in the US.

According to Brownstone's website, the programme coverage includes an all risk property policy with named peril protection, loss of rental property income with or without extra expenses, equipment breakdown and flexible deductibles.

Its general liability coverage offers limits up to $2mn per occurrence and $4mn in the aggregate.

Additional coverages include water damage legal liability insurance, excess liability insurance and special coverages, with further optional coverages available, said the website.

Brownstone's Boston affiliate writes a separate Massachusetts-focused programme, which was also previously underwritten by Aspen.

Massachusetts-based Brownstone Insurance was launched in 1982 by Cassara together with co-founders Wayne Fick and Glenn Montgomery.

It is not known how big the Massachusetts programme is in terms of annualised premium volume.