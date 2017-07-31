Recent news:

Argo promotes Kirby to head of managing agency

Laura Board 31 July 2017

Specialty (re)insurer Argo Group has filled a longstanding vacancy at the helm of Argo Managing Agency, while installing a new group head of its European and Asian operations.

Argo said Dominic Kirby will replace David Harris as managing director of Argo Managing Agency, pending regulatory approval.

News of Kirby's appointment comes 10 months after the company announced Harris would begin transitioning into the new role of group head of performance.

Harris has been running the carrier's Lloyd's managing agency on...

