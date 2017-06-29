Recent news:

Argo Pro makes FI and A&E hires

Matthew Neill 29 June 2017

Bermudian carrier Argo has hired Mary Henderson as its new head of financial institutions within its Jersey City-based Argo Pro unit.

The company also named Dan Gmelin as vice president of underwriting for the architects' and engineers' (A&E) line at Argo Pro.

Both appointments are effective immediately. Henderson will report to Argo Pro president Craig Landi, while Gmelin will report to Bill Kelly, senior vice president of errors and omissions (E&O) underwriting.

Landi was named president of the US professional...

