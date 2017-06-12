Recent news:

Argo names Chubbs Cazar head of LatAm

David Bull 12 June 2017

Argo Group has hired Jorge Luis Cazar León from Chubb to lead its Latin America business, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The expansive unit includes insurance and reinsurance operations in Central and South America.

Cazar, who was most recently president for Chubb's international accident and health division, will report to Jose Hernandez, Argo's head of international.

The executive had been with the legacy Ace part of Chubb since joining in 2001, before which he held leadership roles at Cigna International...

