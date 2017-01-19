Recent news:

Argo estimates $20mn-$25mn Q4 cat losses

David Bull 17 January 2017

Argo Group has become the latest (re)insurer to pre-announce fourth quarter cat losses ahead of the start of the reporting season this month.

The Bermudian said it expects pre-tax losses from catastrophes to be in the range of $20mn to $25mn for the period, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.

The company added that cat losses are primarily related to Hurricane Matthew and other events including the New Zealand earthquake - as well as late reported losses from prior-quarter catastrophes...

