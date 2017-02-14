Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 February 2017

Argo beats consensus despite cats lowering Q4 profit

David Bull 14 February 2017

Argo Group International became the latest Bermudian to beat Wall Street forecasts despite a dip in fourth-quarter profit that included a cat-driven underwriting loss at its Lloyd's platform.

The company reported adjusted operating profit of $19.8mn, down 19 percent on the prior-year period. But the $0.65-a-share result produced a modest beat on the consensus analyst forecast of $0.62 a share, according to six estimates compiled by MarketWatch.com.

For the full year, however, profit climbed 12 percent to $121.0mn, as Argo...

