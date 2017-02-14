Recent news:

Argo beats consensus despite cats lowering Q4 profit

David Bull 14 February 2017

Argo Group International became the latest Bermudian to beat Wall Street forecasts despite a dip in fourth-quarter profit that included a cat-driven underwriting loss at its Lloyd's platform.

The company reported adjusted operating profit of $19.8mn, down 19 percent on the prior-year period. But the $0.65-a-share result produced a modest beat on the consensus analyst forecast of $0.62 a share, according to six estimates compiled by MarketWatch.com.

For the full year, however, profit climbed 12 percent to $121.0mn, as Argo...

