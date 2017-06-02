Recent news:

Argentas White to lead LMA members agents committee

Bernard Goyder 2 June 2017

Argenta non-executive director Graham White is to lead a new Lloyd's Market Association (LMA) group to represent the interests of members' agents at Lloyd's.

The LMA said today that the newly established committee will include representatives from the three Lloyd's members' agencies: Alpha, Argenta and Hampden.

White, a former deputy chairman of the Corporation of Lloyd's, will chair the committee. It will meet for the first time on 16 June, said the LMA, which represents Lloyd's underwriters.

Members' agents structure...

