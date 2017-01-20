Recent news:

Argenta hires QBE treaty underwriter

Bernard Goyder 19 January 2017

Argenta has hired Nick Toth from QBE to run its property catastrophe book, according to market sources.

Toth is understood to be replacing Jon Barnes, who left his role as deputy underwriter at Argenta to become active underwriter at Cathedral, Lancashire's Lloyd's managing agent, last month.

The Insurance Insider first reported in June that Barnes was set to leave Argenta.

A spokeswoman for QBE confirmed that Toth had resigned from his role and will leave in February. QBE will search...

