Recent news:

Ardonagh completes Carole Nash purchase

John Hewitt Jones 20 December 2017

Acquisitive insurance group Ardonagh has completed its purchase of UK motorcycle specialist Carole Nash for just over £60mn ($78mn).

In a statement the group said it had exchanged contracts on the purchase of Nash as well as motor insurer Mastercover Insurance Services.

Nash went up for sale over the summer, with French owner Groupama appointing boutique investment bank Fenchurch Advisory to handle the sale

The planned acquisition by Ardonagh was first revealed by The Insurance Insider.

Banking sources told this...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership