Recent news:

Arcus Syndicate 1856 names syndicate manager

Laura Board 15 February 2017

Arcus Syndicate 1856 said it has appointed Gary Delaney as syndicate manager, with immediate effect.

Delaney, a former class of business deputy executive at Lloyd's, will support active underwriter Nicky Payne in running the syndicate's underwriting operations. He will report to Rajiv Punja, head of Arcus Syndicate.

At Lloyd's, Delaney worked with the underwriting performance department and the Performance Management Directorate (PMD) to monitor all business classes across the market.

He joined Lloyd's in 2008 as an analyst within the...

