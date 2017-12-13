Recent news:

Archambault to retire from Ironshore

David Bull 13 December 2017

Ironshore's main reinsurance buyer Andrew Archambault is set to leave the Liberty Mutual-owned carrier at the end of this year, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, the executive will formally retire from Ironshore, bringing to an end a working relationship with the insurer's CEO Kevin Kelley that has stretched to more than 30 years.

Kelley and Archambault were colleagues at AIG, including at the carrier's excess and surplus lines platform Lexington.

Archambault followed Kelley over to Ironshore with...

