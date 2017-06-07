Recent news:

Arch discloses $38mn property fac reinsurance hit

Bernard Goyder 7 June 2017

Bermudian (re)insurer Arch Capital said losses from its property facultative reinsurance book will erode $38mn from its pre-tax underwriting profit in the second quarter.

Arch's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on Tuesday said: "Such activity related to losses incurred on a small number of contracts across multiple underwriting years and represents an unusually high level of activity for the property facultative reinsurance unit."

The SEC filing added that since its inception in 2007, the property facultative reinsurance unit has...

