Recent news:

Arch Re launches Dubai-based underwriter

Charlie Thomas 28 February 2017

Arch Re has launched Arch Reinsurance (Gulf) Limited (AUGL), to be based at the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), subject to regulatory approval.

The business will supplement Arch Re's existing operating entity in the DIFC.

In May 2015, Arch Re completed its acquisition of Gulf Re from its joint venture partner the Gulf Investment Corporation.

As part of that process, Arch Re put a loss portfolio transfer agreement in place, whereby Arch Re assumed 100 percent of all liabilities in...

