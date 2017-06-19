Recent news:

Arch Re installs Dagneau as Canada head

Laura Board 19 June 2017

Arch Re has hired Aon Benfield executive François Dagneau to lead its Canadian operations.

Dagneau will replace Patrick McGuinness as CEO of Arch Re's Canadian unit when McGuinness retires. Arch Re said Dagneau will take the helm in June.

He joins the reinsurer from the position of senior vice president at Aon Benfield Canada. According to his LinkedIn profile he joined the reinsurance broker in September 2001.

Arch Re is led by president and CEO Jerome Halgan, who said Dagneau...

