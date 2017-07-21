Recent news:

Arch joins Plug and Play InsurTech startup platform

Ted Bunker 21 July 2017

Arch has extended its reach into the world of InsurTech by becoming a member of the Plug and Play platform devoted to startups targeting the sector.

Through its Arch Insurance unit, the carrier yesterday became the 50th industry member of the Sunnyvale, California-based organisation's InsurTech platform, which also involves Munich Re, Travelers and Sompo.

The startups that engage in 12-week development programs center on three broad segments: general InsurTech, property and casualty and life/health.

Areas of focus for the latest...

