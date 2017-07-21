Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

21 July 2017

Arch joins Plug and Play InsurTech startup platform

Ted Bunker 21 July 2017

Arch has extended its reach into the world of InsurTech by becoming a member of the Plug and Play platform devoted to startups targeting the sector.

Through its Arch Insurance unit, the carrier yesterday became the 50th industry member of the Sunnyvale, California-based organisation's InsurTech platform, which also involves Munich Re, Travelers and Sompo.

The startups that engage in 12-week development programs center on three broad segments: general InsurTech, property and casualty and life/health.

Areas of focus for the latest...

