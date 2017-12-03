Recent news:

Arch concludes $100mn depositary share sale

Ted Bunker 1 December 2017

Arch closed a $100.6mn depositary share sale today to generate funds to buy back preferred stock.

The 4 million securities sold each represent a 0.1 percent interest in a 5.45 percent non-cumulative series F preferred share, Arch said in a regulatory filing on the deal's successful conclusion.

Each depositary share was priced at $25.16. Funds raised will be used to redeem all outstanding 6.75 percent Series C preferred shares, Arch said.

The Series C redemption will take place on 2...

