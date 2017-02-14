Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 February 2017

Arch Capital Q4 profit easily tops Street estimates

Ted Bunker 13 February 2017

Arch Capital Group breezed past Wall Street estimates by posting a fourth quarter profit of $1.13 a share.

Analysts had estimated profit of $0.96 cents a share for the quarter, according to a poll of 15 analysts by MarketWatch.com. The company said operating income available to common shareholders slipped 1.4 percent to $141.5mn from almost $143.6mn in the year-earlier quarter.

"It was another solid quarter and we expect shares to have a modest positive bias in trading tomorrow," said Janney...

