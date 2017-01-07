Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

7 January 2017

Arch Capital downgraded by Moodys on UGC completion

Laura Board 6 January 2017

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the ratings of Arch Capital following completion of its $3.4bn purchase of United Guaranty Corp (UGC) from AIG on Tuesday (3 January).

The one-notch downgrades lower the insurance financial strength (IFS) ratings of Arch's main P&C operating subsidiaries from A1 to A2 and its senior unsecured debt rating from A3 to Baa1.

Moody's assigned a stable outlook to the ratings. It also downgraded the IFS rating of Arch Mortgage Guaranty Company (AMG) from A3 to...

