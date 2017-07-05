Recent news:

Arch Capital closes United Guaranty Asia deal with AIG

Ted Bunker 5 July 2017

Arch Capital has acquired AIG's United Guaranty Insurance (Asia) unit and is renaming the private mortgage insurance operation as Arch MI Asia Limited.

Arch bought United Guaranty from AIG for $3.4bn at the end of last year, creating the world's largest non-governmental provider of mortgage insurance.

Arch MI Asia will focus on lenders in Hong Kong and throughout Asia to expand its business, the company said today, and will keep Tak Ming Chung as CEO of the Asian unit.

