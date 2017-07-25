Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

25 July 2017

Aquilines InsurTech fund closes at $190mn

Dan Ascher 25 July 2017

Aquiline has brought to an end the most ambitious InsurTech capital raise to date, closing its new fund with around $190mn in commitments.

Investments in the Aquiline Technology Growth Fund (ATG) exceeded the $150mn target originally set out by the private equity fund, which is led by former Marsh & McLennan Companies CEO Jeff Greenberg.

Aquiline has already proved its credentials in the InsurTech space via its investment in UK SME distribution play Simply Business, trebling its investors' money inside...

