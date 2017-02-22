Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

22 February 2017

Aquatic market hit by $45mn of fish losses

Dan Ascher 22 February 2017

A spate of algae infestations that killed millions of salmon and tuna will see London market underwriters take a share of a $45mn bill, The Insurance Insider understands.

A trio of losses originated in Mexico and Chile as a result of harmful algal bloom events, where algae populations quickly accumulate and generate toxins that can kill off entire fish farms.

A portion of the losses were reinsured into Lloyd's through an Alwen Hough Johnson consortium called Global Aquaculture Insurance and...

