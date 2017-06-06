Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 June 2017

Apollo-backed Athene in secondary share sale

Bernard Goyder 6 June 2017

Athene Holding, a Bermuda-based life insurer and reinsurer, has launched a new share sale three weeks after an earlier offering.

Select shareholders of Athene are offloading 16.2 million common shares - around 16 percent of outstanding Athene stock - collectively valued at $791mn at closing price on 5 June.

There is also a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.43 million common shares from the select selling shareholders at the offering price, less the underwriting discount.

Athene will...

