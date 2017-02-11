Recent news:

Aon to use Hewitt unit proceeds for M&A and buybacks

David Bull 11 February 2017

Aon will channel proceeds from the $4.8bn sale of its benefits administration and HR business process outsourcing platform to Blackstone towards a blend of share repurchase and M&A, according to management on a call with analysts.

The firm's CFO Christa Davies said it expects after-tax cash proceeds to be around $3bn, which added to free cash flow will give the London-based broker and consulting firm "substantial amounts of cash to invest".

"We really believe we're going to invest in a...

