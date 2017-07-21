Recent news:

Aon sells out of Indian JV: reports

Charlie Thomas 21 July 2017

Indian broker Global Insurance Services has reportedly bought Aon's entire 26 percent stake in the firm for an undisclosed sum.

The broker, which was known as Aon Global Insurance Brokers until the London-based intermediary relinquished its stake, was established as a joint venture in 2001. Aon invested 6.2mn rupees ($962,400) for its 26 percent holding.

In 2015, Aon announced that it intended to exit the Indian joint venture, citing "regulatory changes". Several media outlets reported at the time that there...

