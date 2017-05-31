Recent news:

Aon risk officer Jackson moves to FCA

Laura Board 31 May 2017

Aon UK chief risk officer Keith Jackson is to leave the company to become director of general insurance at the Financial Conduct Authority.

Jackson became chief risk officer at Aon UK early last year, sat on the Aon UK board and headed a 40-strong team. He had previously spent three years as group chief risk officer of Towergate.

His new role entails supervising UK general insurance providers and brokers, both wholesale and retail, including Lloyd's and London market firms.

He...

