Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

11 February 2017

Search archive

Aon reports 3% organic growth in Q4

Iulia Ciutina 10 February 2017

Aon's broking operations posted organic revenue growth of 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, the professional services giant said today.

The result was down from the 5 percent underlying increase reported in the corresponding period of 2015.

The broker disclosed adjusted earnings per share of $2.56, above the analyst consensus estimate of $2.49 per share taken from MarketWatch.com.

On a reported basis, earnings per share decreased by 11 percent to $1.87.

Aon Risk Solutions' slower growth stemmed from...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π