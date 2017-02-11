Aon reports 3% organic growth in Q4

Aon's broking operations posted organic revenue growth of 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, the professional services giant said today.
The result was down from the 5 percent underlying increase reported in the corresponding period of 2015.
The broker disclosed adjusted earnings per share of $2.56, above the analyst consensus estimate of $2.49 per share taken from MarketWatch.com.
On a reported basis, earnings per share decreased by 11 percent to $1.87.
Aon Risk Solutions' slower growth stemmed from...
