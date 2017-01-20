Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 January 2017

Aon reportedly near $4.5bn sale of Hewitt benefits unit

Ted Bunker 19 January 2017

Broking giant Aon is near to selling its benefits consulting arm to private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice in a deal expected to value the business at almost $4.5bn, Reuters has reported, citing people familiar with the matter who weren't otherwise identified.

Sources have previously told this publication that the earnings in the business being sold are roughly $500mn, implying a sale multiple of around 9x.

The sale would allow Aon to focus on its broking and risk management...

