Recent news:

Blackstone clinches unit of Aon Hewitt

Ted Bunker and Laura Board 9 February 2017

Private equity group Blackstone is understood to have prevailed in the auction for Aon Hewitt's benefits outsourcing group, agreeing to pay about $4.8bn for the business.

The price exceeds the $4.5bn that rival PE firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice agreed to pay for the unit last month, according to Reuters, which was the first to report that Aon had instead struck the deal with Blackstone.

Aon is set to publish fourth-quarter results later today and is understood to be preparing...

