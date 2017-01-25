Recent news:

Aon group president Steve McGill to stand down

Mark Geoghegan and Adam McNestrie 25 January 2017

Aon group president Steve McGill is set to leave the business, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources said that McGill will exit the company shortly after 12 years at the professional services giant.

It is understood that Aon will not appoint a direct replacement for McGill. Aon Risk Solutions (ARS) CEO Mike O'Connor and Aon Benfield CEO Eric Andersen - who previously reported to McGill - will continue to oversee their respective segments, reporting directly to Aon CEO Greg Case...

