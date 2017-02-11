Recent news:

Aon confirms sale of benefits arm to Blackstone

Matthew Neill 10 February 2017

Global broker Aon has agreed to sell Aon Hewitt's benefits administration and HR business process outsourcing platform to private equity firm Blackstone for $4.8bn, it confirmed today.

The previously reported sale comprises a cash consideration of $4.3bn at closing and an additional payment of up to $500mn based on future performance.

Aon said it expected to allocate part of the proceeds of the deal to its share repurchase programme, which it concurrently announced had been increased by $5bn.

This takes...

