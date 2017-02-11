Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

11 February 2017

Search archive

Aon confirms sale of benefits arm to Blackstone

Matthew Neill 10 February 2017

Global broker Aon has agreed to sell Aon Hewitt's benefits administration and HR business process outsourcing platform to private equity firm Blackstone for $4.8bn, it confirmed today.

The previously reported sale comprises a cash consideration of $4.3bn at closing and an additional payment of up to $500mn based on future performance.

Aon said it expected to allocate part of the proceeds of the deal to its share repurchase programme, which it concurrently announced had been increased by $5bn.

This takes...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π