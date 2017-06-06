Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 June 2017

Aon Client Treaty volumes well down on projected levels

Adam McNestrie 6 June 2017

Aon Client Treaty, the big-three broker's flagship London market facility, wrote only around a third of the premiums forecast in its first full year of operation, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Multiple sources told this publication that the 20 percent all-class follow-form initiative had written only around $150mn of premiums in 2016, although the broker is understood to be telling carriers that writings totalled $210mn.

It is understood that Aon marketed the portfolio underwriting facility to the market with a...

