Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 December 2017

Search archive

Aon bolsters US equine/agricultural team with Norick hires

Laura Board 13 December 2017

Aon has hired an equine and agricultural team led by Joe Norick in a bid to expand in the segment.

The team is moving from Norick's eponymous firm, which has offices in Southern California and Florida.

Prior to becoming a managing member of J Norick & Co Insurance Brokers in June, Norick spent almost seven years at Marshall & Sterling Insurance, specialising in equine and agricultural insurance, according to his LinkedIn profile. Previously he led Wells Fargo Insurance Services' national...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π