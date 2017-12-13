Recent news:

Aon bolsters US equine/agricultural team with Norick hires

Laura Board 13 December 2017

Aon has hired an equine and agricultural team led by Joe Norick in a bid to expand in the segment.

The team is moving from Norick's eponymous firm, which has offices in Southern California and Florida.

Prior to becoming a managing member of J Norick & Co Insurance Brokers in June, Norick spent almost seven years at Marshall & Sterling Insurance, specialising in equine and agricultural insurance, according to his LinkedIn profile. Previously he led Wells Fargo Insurance Services' national...

