8 June 2017

Aon Benfield wins Florida accounts from rivals

David Bull 8 June 2017

Aon Benfield placed a trio of accounts at the 1 June Florida renewal freshly won from rivals, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources have said the reinsurance broker won People's Trust and Capitol Preferred from Guy Carpenter, and half of the Frontline Insurance placement from RFIB.

Outside of Florida, the firm is also understood to have secured the placement for Argo Group's Argo Pro business from Guy Carpenter.

The Florida account moves come in a highly competitive reinsurance market in...

