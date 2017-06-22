Recent news:

Aon Benfield names Marcell president

Laura Board 22 June 2017

Aon has appointed Andy Marcell president of reinsurance division Aon Benfield with immediate effect.

Marcell moves up from the role of head of strategy at Aon Benfield, which he joined in August 2015.

He was previously CEO of Guy Carpenter's US operations and head of its global facultative business.

Based in New York, Marcell will report to Eric Andersen, who became Aon Benfield CEO in October 2013.

