Recent news:

Aon Benfield appoints global head of broking strategies

Charlie Thomas 8 February 2017

Aon Benfield's Jeremy Goodman has been appointed global head of broking strategies, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

In his new role, Goodman will be responsible for building relationships and networks with Aon Benfield's reinsurance trading partners to better match capital to client needs and develop innovative new products.

Goodman will be based in New York and begins the role with immediate effect. He will report to Eric Andersen, CEO of Aon Benfield.

Previously, Goodman was executive managing director of Aon...

